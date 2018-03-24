Letter to the editor: Lamb is deja vu all over again

For me, Conor Lamb's win was what Yogi Berra called “deja vu all over again.” Forty-four years ago, another special congressional election was held in Southwestern Pennsylvania to fill a seat considered “safe Republican.” This 1974 special election drew national attention as the first of five scheduled that year, seen as a referendum on Richard Nixon as Watergate unraveled. This year's race tested the president's popularity, considering that candidate Donald Trump won the district by nearly 20 points less than two years ago.

The Democrats faced an uphill battle in '74 when they nominated an ex-Marine to run. He faced an establishment GOP candidate. The outcome was in doubt when the polls closed, but the Democrat emerged as the winner by about 120 votes. Sounding familiar?

The special-election winner won handily in November, going on to a distinguished career in Congress. His name was Jack Murtha.

Over the years, Murtha became a staunch Nancy Pelosi supporter. It's laughable that Republicans spent $10 million trying to label Lamb as a “Pelosi liberal” but when their candidate lost, they said it was because Lamb ran as a conservative.

Berra also once said that “it ain't over 'til it's over.” Get over it, Republicans; it's over.

Glenn Plummer

Unity