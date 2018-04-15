Letter to the editor: Disconnect our critical control systems
Updated 12 hours ago
I have for years advocated disconnecting critical control programs from the internet. Such connections are an open invitation to anyone to attempt to gain operational control of these systems and succeed. Power plants (nuclear and conventional) are obvious targets. While a nationwide blackout has been considered unlikely, recently malware has been found that automates the disruption process and automatically recovers despite attempts to turn it off.
The vulnerable control systems are on the same internal networks as billing clerks. Some of these employees are easily tricked into giving passwords to hackers through bogus emails. Contractors, who have almost no security, are also on those networks. The ability to sit on a beach in Miami and monitor your power plant is why we are so vulnerable.
The fastest solution is to totally isolate the control systems. Any connection outside the plant must be by private fiber-optic circuits, not via the internet. While we await that obvious step, plant managers can today begin to sever internal circuits to isolate plant control systems now. The cost is not high, but the vulnerability and results are.
Richard Boley
Delmont