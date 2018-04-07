Subscribe Place Ad Buy Trib Photos Sportstalk Contests
Letters to the Editor

Letter to the editor: Lamb's win shows weak party leadership

Letter to the Editor | Saturday, April 7, 2018, 9:00 p.m.

Updated 6 hours ago

It's hard to believe a Democrat will be occupying a district Donald Trump won by nearly 20 points not even two years ago. I don't believe this is an indictment of Trump or his policies, but an indictment of weak party leadership.

There were lots of games being played behind the scenes by local party chairs during the special election. Westmoreland County Republican Committee Chairman Michael Korns had several conflicts of interest and should have recused himself during the conferee process. Specifically, Korns' campaign for the state House shared the same media consultant as one of the Republican candidates. Korns tried to hide behind a false curtain of “fairness.” When you hear that word in politics, it usually means you're about to be taken.

Rick Saccone got only 58 percent of the vote in Westmoreland County; he also underperformed throughout the rest of the district. I think a popular Westmoreland County candidate would have gotten 60-65 percent, which would have resulted in a Republican victory.

Korns, by trying to pick winners and losers, cost the Republican Party almost $12 million and the loss of a congressional seat. As a leader of the party, he should be held responsible for this loss. As chair, I made a couple of bad decisions toward the end of my term. I recognized that. I certainly didn't continue as chair or try to gain a promotion to the state House.

Perry Christopher

Unity

The writer is a former chairman of the Westmoreland County Republican Committee.

