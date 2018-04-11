Subscribe Place Ad Buy Trib Photos Sportstalk Contests
Letters to the Editor

Letter to the editor: Petty Republicans derailed Saccone

Letter to the Editor | Wednesday, April 11, 2018, 9:00 p.m.

Updated 21 hours ago

What should have been a slam-dunk victory for an ardent Trump-supporting candidate with a resume no other opponent could touch was derailed by shortsighted, divisive, uncooperative Republicans who once again snatched defeat from the jaws of victory.

Inside bickering, petty power plays from Kim Ward and “cute” Guy Reschenthaler, along with their band of minions and supporters, left Rick Saccone a few hundred votes shy of holding a congressional seat and thwarting Democratic attempts to oust President Trump, his agenda and the prosperity we are now experiencing.

Saccone was not seen as telegenic or a prolific public speaker; however, his integrity, resume and accomplishments were a Republican dream. Instead, the silence heard on local conservative radio was deafening because there were others who had more personal appeal.

Learn from the Democrats. Get behind your candidate and support him or her. Please stop your childish grievances over superficial matters and selfish pursuits. Thanks to your pettiness, you just put a liberal in the U.S. House of Representatives.

Kris DeJeet

Penn Township, Westmoreland County

