Letter to the editor: Wake up & vote, Republicans

Sign up for one of our email newsletters.

Since Conor Lamb defeated Rick Saccone to represent the 18th Congressional District, I have several questions.

If Lamb is pro-life, pro-gun, pro-tariff and anti-Pelosi, is he really a Democrat? They are all Republican platform issues and anti-Democratic platform standards.

Cecil Roberts and other union leaders always endorse Democrats, so no surprise there, except that the Democrats are the biggest enemy of the coal, steel and auto industries. They supported Hillary Clinton, who bragged she would put coal miners out of business, and Al Gore, who was against all gasoline engines.

Trump has been the hero of all of the above but he is the hated Republican president.

Where were the 50 percent of Republicans who did not vote? Republicans have control in Washington but success has spoiled them. To not vote is a crime.

To lose the power you have gained is a sin. Who has the lower IQ in this case, union leaders or Republican voters? Is it a tie? The country will suffer because of the insanity of leaders and voters. Union voters should use their own brains and not be guided by selfish leaders who look out for themselves.

I was a UMWA worker at age 16 in 1954 and a president of a union coal company that had 129 union members in the '70s and '80s. I have been on both sides.

Wake up, America, before it is too late.

The Rev. Tony Joseph

Johnstown

The writer is pastor of St. Stephen Orthodox Church, Unity, and St. John the Baptist Orthodox Church, Ligonier Township.