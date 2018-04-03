Subscribe Place Ad Buy Trib Photos Sportstalk Contests
Letters to the Editor

Letter to the editor: JBA key to Jeannette Glass cleanup

Letter to the Editor | Tuesday, April 3, 2018, 9:00 p.m.

Updated 4 hours ago

After reading the article “Elliott Company plans to build facility at old Jeannette Glass site,” I feel the need to tell the forgotten story of the Jeannette Business Association's involvement in initiating the cleanup of this property.

In October 2009, the JBA conducted a public meeting to ask what was holding Jeannette back. We concluded that the former Jeannette Glass was having a detrimental effect on the city.

By 2010, the JBA formed a governmental action committee to initiate action to eliminate the blight that occurred under Abe Zion's ownership of the property. We set meetings with state, county and city representatives on the issue.

On Jan. 28, 2011, the state Department of Environmental Protection moved forward and issued an order against Zion. We subsequently made phone calls to our representatives when there was no action.

County officials kept an eye on the tax rolls and purchased the property.

It was a community issue spearheaded by a business association with Democrats, Republicans and independents working across party lines.

The demise of the Jeannette Spirit newspaper, which reported on each meeting, led to this story going untold. The JBA has yet to be recognized for our part in this accomplishment and has yet to be invited to partake in any groundbreaking ceremonies or press announcements.

Ernie DiMartino

Greensburg

The writer is president of DiMartino Ice Co. in Jeannette.

