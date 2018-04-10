Letter to the editor: Awakening needed after election outcomes
Based on the outcomes of three elections, I am beginning to think I am not of this world or, narrowed down, not of America and certainly not of Pennsylvania.
There wasn't anything enhancing about President Obama's first term, yet he was re-elected in 2012. Regardless of Gov. Tom Wolf's campaign vow to raise taxes and increase spending, he was elected. And now, and again contrary to common sense, Conor Lamb, who promised union support, wins over the much more qualified Rick Saccone. These election results are mind-blowing to conservatives and cheered by liberals.
I was of a world under Presidents Eisenhower and Reagan that knew of conservative Democrats and not of RINOs (Republicans in name only), a world of a more conservative Hollywood, with John Wayne riding the ranges. Times were good, America was great, we weren't mired in debt and there was no swamp to drain in Washington. Young folk didn't hate capitalism and understood the pitfalls of socialism. The unions had less political clout, thanks in part to an Academy Award-winning movie, “On the Waterfront.” The news was reliable and not fake, and there was prayer in the schools.
An awakening of borderline liberals by conservative black and Hispanic PACs is a must for the 2018 elections.
Clay Stover
West Newton