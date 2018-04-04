Subscribe Place Ad Buy Trib Photos Sportstalk Contests
Letters to the Editor

Letter to the editor: Conspiracy brainwashing

Letter to the Editor | Wednesday, April 4, 2018, 9:00 p.m.

The viewpoint expressed in the letter “Obama, others on attack vs. Trump” is not only terrifying but is the consummate reason our country is in the position it is today.

The brainwashing of this contributor is the perfect example of the conspiracy cancer that is affecting the little comrade's 35-percent band of merry followers. Not one original thought in this letter, just a regurgitation of Fox News and the little comrade's tweets, along with some Huckabee thrown in for good measure.

I get the feeling this contributor is sitting in his living room, in front of Fox News on the TV, drapes drawn, gun in hand, waiting for “them,” whoever “them” may be, to come for him. This is part of the little comrade's plan — to isolate people from each other and to rule through fear, hatred and distrust.

We must put an end to this thinking. Throw open the drapes, turn off Fox News, do some real reading and get the correct information. Educate yourself. We will all be better off for it.

JoAnn Seabol

Hempfield

