Subscribe Place Ad Buy Trib Photos Sportstalk Contests
Jobs Homes Autos Classifieds
Trib Total Media Contact Us
ShareThis Page
Letters to the Editor

Letter to the editor: Catholic education in Pittsburgh doomed?

Letter to the Editor | Sunday, April 8, 2018, 9:00 p.m.

Updated 9 hours ago

Regarding the article “St. Rosalia parishioners mourn loss of their school” : Presbyteral tears and gnashing of teeth over the consolidation and closure of Catholic schools in Pittsburgh are risible.

In his press release, Bishop David Zubik acknowledges “financial burdens” as one factor. It seems contradictory that a diocese that has received more than $130 million of $233.3 million pledged in its current “Our Campaign for the Church Alive!” has the chutzpah to cite financial burdens as a rationale. Perhaps it is necessary to re-evaluate the areas requiring subsidies. It is apparent that Catholic education in the Pittsburgh diocese is doomed.

From the diocese's fall 2017 campaign Summary Report of Grant Impact:

• Printing and translation of Zubik's pastoral letter into Spanish and Braille at $168,052 appears to be lunacy and speaks for itself.

• Catholic Men's Fellowship (dialogue versus proselytization) at $32,000.

• Removing annulment fees (Catholic divorce made easy) at $200,000.

• Expansion and renovation of St. John Vianney Manor (existing facilities could accommodate many retirees) at $7.7 million.

These grants, as many others, seem to be extravagant and not consistent with respect to the crisis in Catholic education and Christ's command to preach and baptize all nations. However, as the Justicialist, covert fascist, leader has said, “there is no Catholic God” and “ Who am I to judge?”

Peter A. Caruso

West Mifflin

TribLIVE commenting policy

You are solely responsible for your comments and by using TribLive.com you agree to our Terms of Service.

We moderate comments. Our goal is to provide substantive commentary for a general readership. By screening submissions, we provide a space where readers can share intelligent and informed commentary that enhances the quality of our news and information.

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderating decisions are subjective. We will make them as carefully and consistently as we can. Because of the volume of reader comments, we cannot review individual moderation decisions with readers.

We value thoughtful comments representing a range of views that make their point quickly and politely. We make an effort to protect discussions from repeated comments either by the same reader or different readers

We follow the same standards for taste as the daily newspaper. A few things we won't tolerate: personal attacks, obscenity, vulgarity, profanity (including expletives and letters followed by dashes), commercial promotion, impersonations, incoherence, proselytizing and SHOUTING. Don't include URLs to Web sites.

We do not edit comments. They are either approved or deleted. We reserve the right to edit a comment that is quoted or excerpted in an article. In this case, we may fix spelling and punctuation.

We welcome strong opinions and criticism of our work, but we don't want comments to become bogged down with discussions of our policies and we will moderate accordingly.

We appreciate it when readers and people quoted in articles or blog posts point out errors of fact or emphasis and will investigate all assertions. But these suggestions should be sent via e-mail. To avoid distracting other readers, we won't publish comments that suggest a correction. Instead, corrections will be made in a blog post or in an article.

click me