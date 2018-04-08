Letter to the editor: Catholic education in Pittsburgh doomed?

Sign up for one of our email newsletters.

Regarding the article “St. Rosalia parishioners mourn loss of their school” : Presbyteral tears and gnashing of teeth over the consolidation and closure of Catholic schools in Pittsburgh are risible.

In his press release, Bishop David Zubik acknowledges “financial burdens” as one factor. It seems contradictory that a diocese that has received more than $130 million of $233.3 million pledged in its current “Our Campaign for the Church Alive!” has the chutzpah to cite financial burdens as a rationale. Perhaps it is necessary to re-evaluate the areas requiring subsidies. It is apparent that Catholic education in the Pittsburgh diocese is doomed.

From the diocese's fall 2017 campaign Summary Report of Grant Impact:

• Printing and translation of Zubik's pastoral letter into Spanish and Braille at $168,052 appears to be lunacy and speaks for itself.

• Catholic Men's Fellowship (dialogue versus proselytization) at $32,000.

• Removing annulment fees (Catholic divorce made easy) at $200,000.

• Expansion and renovation of St. John Vianney Manor (existing facilities could accommodate many retirees) at $7.7 million.

These grants, as many others, seem to be extravagant and not consistent with respect to the crisis in Catholic education and Christ's command to preach and baptize all nations. However, as the Justicialist, covert fascist, leader has said, “there is no Catholic God” and “ Who am I to judge?”

Peter A. Caruso

West Mifflin