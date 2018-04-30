Letter to the editor: Virtues are critical
In our national conversation about public education, I seldom hear anything that goes beyond the importance of preparation for the work force. It is largely assumed that when young people of the future get their good jobs they will naturally become good citizens, but the steady stream of scandals by “well-educated” people with good jobs in high places proves otherwise. Without a bedrock of virtuous citizens our nation cannot function for even one hour, yet serious study of virtue remains largely neglected in our schools today.
In pre-Christian times, the ancient Greeks realized the importance of virtuous citizenship and gave us the four cardinal virtues of temperance, prudence, justice and fortitude. These have withstood the test of time and are as relevant today as they were then. Since they predate Christianity, their study should pose no grounds for objection by anyone concerned that religious values may be injected into our public schools.
In a world increasingly characterized by conflict and moral ambiguity, the cardinal virtues can be a beacon for young people on their journey to adulthood and life lived in its fullest and best sense. For their sake and ours, their study is warranted now more than ever.
Raymond DeFazio
Southwest Greensburg