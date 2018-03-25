Subscribe Place Ad Buy Trib Photos Sportstalk Contests
Letters to the Editor

Letter to the editor: Facts about NRG's Cheswick plant

Letter to the Editor | Sunday, March 25, 2018, 9:00 p.m.

Updated 14 hours ago

Laura Jacko's letter “When reporting, look at polluters, too” is full of inaccurate assertions — and your readers deserve the truth.

Regarding lead in the river, it's important to understand that the Cheswick Generating Station merely pulls water in from the Allegheny River to cool its equipment and then discharges it right back to the river. The plant did not discharge 387 pounds of lead in 2015; it discharged far less than 1 pound of lead in 2015, and the discharge at present is the same. This is based on accurate monitoring data that is reported to the Pennsylvania Department of Environmental Protection and the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency. Cheswick is authorized to treat and discharge water in accordance with its DEP permit.

Moreover, the Pittsburgh Water and Sewer Authority confirms that “there is no detectable lead in PWSA's drinking water when it leaves the treatment plant and travels through water mains” and notes that “Lead enters drinking water through lead service lines and household plumbing.”

Cheswick also has a Title V Air permit for air emissions and is in full compliance with all applicable environmental laws and regulations. In fact, from 2001-15, Cheswick achieved dramatic air emissions reductions, using its investment of some $400 million in emission controls.

Finally, Cheswick is on target to meet “low-emitting EGU” (electric generating unit) status for nonmercury metals (including chromium, arsenic, etc.) regulated under the U.S. EPA Mercury and Air Toxics Standards rule.

According to the Pennsylvania DEP's inventory of air emissions from all sources in the state, the majority ise coming from cars, trucks, trains and aircraft. Interestingly, this is rarely or never mentioned by environmental advocacy groups.

David Gaier

Princeton, N.J.

The writer is spokesman for NRG East Region.

