Letters to the Editor

Letter to the editor: Immigration fixes

Letter to the Editor | Thursday, April 26, 2018, 11:35 p.m.

Updated 6 hours ago

Are we a nation of laws? Yes.

When should any illegal immigrant be given due process? Never.

Why are illegal immigrants allowed to vote in some states? A law violation.

Which U.S. president created DACA? Obama.

Do the immigration problems predate President Trump? Yes.

Is a question on U.S. citizenship legitimate to the census? Yes.

Simple questions, simple answers. If nothing else, they are an indication of how dysfunctional our federal government is.

Trump is about to make a lot more enemies. He is serious. You may not like his style, but so what? His substance is what counts. His vision on immigration, the one he was elected on, is the will of the people. He is going to bring the immigration issue to a head. Our southern border is under siege and if Trump has to use federal troops to stop the illegal flow, I believe he will.

Hopefully after he does this the Republican leadership in the House and Senate will follow his lead and fix the immigration laws/issues. Perhaps some Never Trumpers and some Democrats will see the wisdom and truth of his action and offer their support.

Paul Carrick

North Huntingdon

