Letter to the editor: Supporting students in their reality

Today's students have no memory of a time when school shootings were separated by decades. Instead, over the past 19 years, there have been 200-plus shootings on school grounds. This is our children's reality.

Members of the Monroeville Interfaith Ministerium (MIM), religious leaders of many faiths, realize that there are differences in our faiths, polity and opinion. However, all of our faiths call us to love, honor, protect and respect our children. This is our shared reality.

We acknowledge the complexity of the issues surrounding school shootings, and that even in the midst of the body of this ministerium, differences of opinion exist. This is our community's reality.

We celebrate that we live in a society where we all, regardless of age, have freedom of speech, freedom of the press, the right to peaceable assembly and the right to petition government for redress of grievances.

Therefore, MIM supports the Gateway School District students, and students across the nation, who are applying their education by employing their freedoms; demanding a safe and secure environment for their education; memorializing fellow students, teachers and coaches across the nation; honoring first responders; and holding us, as adults, community leaders and society, to account.

The Rev. Scott Gallagher

Monroeville

The writer, pastor of Garden City United Methodist Church, Monroeville, and a member of the Monroeville Interfaith Ministerium, submitted this letter on behalf of all members of the ministerium.