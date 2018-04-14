Subscribe Place Ad Buy Trib Photos Sportstalk Contests
Jobs Homes Autos Classifieds
Trib Total Media Contact Us
ShareThis Page
Letters to the Editor

Letter to the editor: Fairness for whom?

Letter to the Editor | Saturday, April 14, 2018, 9:00 p.m.

Updated 9 hours ago

Regarding the article “Allegheny County rule requiring candidates to quit unfair, councilman says” : On May 19, 1998, a ballot question was approved, changing Allegheny County's form of governance from three county commissioners to a county executive and council.

The preamble and home rule charter transferred substantial power to the citizens with ballot initiative and referendum. However, council stripped our ballot powers with an administrative code that followed, which prohibits a ballot to repeal the county sales tax.

The charter also includes a “resign to run” provision to limit career politicians whom the public loathes. In 2003, a corrupt county council tried to repeal that provision with a ballot question and undertook a countywide political sign campaign to urge a “yes” vote. The signage disclaimer: “Paid for by Democrat & Republican Council members.”

I researched the disclaimer and found that no political committee was ever formed and no financial reports were filed. The illegal signs tried to influence the outcome of the election but the move was defeated. Two candidates received wrist-slap fines of $250 each.

Now, Councilman Bob Macey is looking for this self-serving “fairness” with other elected officials with a Nov. 6 ballot to let voters decide. “We the people” thought it was fair; we do not want career politicians and adopted this provision in 1998 and voted down the repeal in 2003.

I pleaded for “fairness,” requesting a ballot on the fate of the Civic Arena. Council remained stiff-lipped and silent and we lost a historic landmark. Honesty and integrity is lacking. It is time to change our form of governance again.

Gary J. English

Penn Hills

TribLIVE commenting policy

You are solely responsible for your comments and by using TribLive.com you agree to our Terms of Service.

We moderate comments. Our goal is to provide substantive commentary for a general readership. By screening submissions, we provide a space where readers can share intelligent and informed commentary that enhances the quality of our news and information.

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderating decisions are subjective. We will make them as carefully and consistently as we can. Because of the volume of reader comments, we cannot review individual moderation decisions with readers.

We value thoughtful comments representing a range of views that make their point quickly and politely. We make an effort to protect discussions from repeated comments either by the same reader or different readers

We follow the same standards for taste as the daily newspaper. A few things we won't tolerate: personal attacks, obscenity, vulgarity, profanity (including expletives and letters followed by dashes), commercial promotion, impersonations, incoherence, proselytizing and SHOUTING. Don't include URLs to Web sites.

We do not edit comments. They are either approved or deleted. We reserve the right to edit a comment that is quoted or excerpted in an article. In this case, we may fix spelling and punctuation.

We welcome strong opinions and criticism of our work, but we don't want comments to become bogged down with discussions of our policies and we will moderate accordingly.

We appreciate it when readers and people quoted in articles or blog posts point out errors of fact or emphasis and will investigate all assertions. But these suggestions should be sent via e-mail. To avoid distracting other readers, we won't publish comments that suggest a correction. Instead, corrections will be made in a blog post or in an article.

click me