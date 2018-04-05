Subscribe Place Ad Buy Trib Photos Sportstalk Contests
Letter to the editor: Neither sheep nor wolf

Letter to the Editor | Thursday, April 5, 2018, 8:55 p.m.

I would like to clear the air and add some facts in response to Alan Hornbake Jr. ( “On concealed carry, gun-free zones” ), who responded to my letter ( “Trump, clear your head” ).

My response to Hornbake: Fake news! Not one time in my letter did I say I was anti-gun or anti-Second Amendment. I also have a carrying permit and never leave my home without my weapon, so I am neither sheep nor wolf. What I am is a citizen of America exercising my legal right to bear arms for protection. I do not need an AR-15, AK-47, MAC-10, bump stock or M1 tank for personal protection. As soon as you mention or say the term “high-powered weapons,” the thin-skinned Trumpster gun nuts complain.

Bury one of your loved ones who was a victim of this carnage — mass shooting or gun violence — then talk. I have; that's why I speak out.

Be not the puppet; be the hand that wills the puppet.

Vernon Muldrow

Arnold

