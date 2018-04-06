Subscribe Place Ad Buy Trib Photos Sportstalk Contests
Letters to the Editor

Letter to the editor: President Trump, the great con man

Letter to the Editor | Friday, April 6, 2018, 8:57 p.m.

Updated 17 hours ago

The only good thing I can say about President Trump is that he is ruthlessly smart. Nothing bothers him. He has no conscience. He's for only Trump. He's the great con man.

Trump is great at lying. He never admits to anything, and blames everyone else. He takes credit for things when credit's not due. He's great at making “logical” excuses, pitting people against each other and scaring people. Fear is his best weapon.

Trump made an example of Andrew McCabe. What a foul, mean president we've got. He's the worst president I've seen in my lifetime. What about the example he sets for our kids? And how he treats women? He has conned religious people into turning the other cheek to his sins.

He'll be laughing all the way to the bank. Then he'll be long gone when the American people will be paying higher taxes and suffering from high inflation and high interest and unemployment rates.

Trump has destroyed the Republican Party. Voters will not forget, forgive or trust Republican politicians.

Trump calculated that most Americans are stupid and only care about themselves. The Golden Rule is just meaningless words to Trump. Power is his god.

George O. Curry

White

