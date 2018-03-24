Sounding off: The GOP puts NRA money over lives

There's an old saying, “Money is the root of all evil.” The NRA donated more than $30 million to support Donald Trump in the 2016 election, as well as more than $3 million to Florida Sen. Marco Rubio and more than $1 million to Kentucky's Sen. Mitch McConnell. It also gave Pennsylvania Republican legislators over $210,000 ( “NRA gave more than $210,000 to Pa. Congress members, records show” ). Democrats received $0.

This money giveaway explains why the evil Republican legislators will refuse to pass any kind of control over weapons of mass destruction. They would rather sit back and watch these nuts slaughter children and adults. They put money over lives.

Unfortunately, we will never be able to stop these nuts from killing innocent people. Legislators should at least pass a law that makes it illegal to have a gun clip that holds more than six rounds. This would make it more difficult to kill so many people.

Eugene S. Ceschini, Tarentum

Saturday, March 24

Why shootings now?

In the not too distant past, school and other mass shootings were inconceivable. So, what has changed? Not the guns. Guns have been around forever. Many schools had rifle teams that competed in shooting matches. Occasionally, students would bring gifted guns to school to show off to interested teachers.

So, what has changed? The hearts and minds and souls of many of our people. And why?

When I was a kid, Saturday-morning TV was “Looney Toons” and the like. Now it's monsters, explosions, combat and killing. TV, movies and video games provide a steady diet of extreme, graphic violence. How can we pretend that some, especially some teenage boys, would not find all this titillating and fantasize about acting it out? Why are these media influences never considered as contributors to our violence, anger and societal decay?

What else has changed? God has been expelled from our schools and our society in general. We have lost that central source of goodness; that guiding light; that moral rudder and compass. Chaos and the manifestation of evil have filled the void.

And what is behind all this destruction of our moral fabric? Left-wing, liberal progressivism is at the root of it all.

Bob McBride, West Deer

Sunday, March 18

On concealed carry, gun-free zones

My responses to letter-writers Charles Wiebe ( “Concealed-carry reciprocity wrong” ) and Vernon Muldrow ( “Trump, clear your head” ):

Mr. Wiebe, that's great that you had NRA training. Apparently, you and your family don't drive out of state. You leave your weapon at home if you do, and you are sheep in the land of wolves. I have taken training and I'm certified to carry in Pennsylvania, Utah and Arizona. This allows me to carry in all but a few states (reciprocity). I carry when we travel by car and I avoid certain states. I have been a victim of crime and spent three days in intensive care. I pray, never again. Finish the rest of the Second Amendment, Mr. Wiebe: “The right of the people to keep and bear Arms, shall not be infringed.”

Mr. Muldrow, the mass shootings are happening in gun-free zones. Cowards love those words. The school in Florida had a paid armed deputy who failed to respond to the carnage. Who is the puppet, sir?

I am a Marine Corps combat veteran. I have seen the unarmed sheep (civilians) get slaughtered. Marines run to the sound of fire. An NRA member, I quote Charlton Heston: “From my cold dead hands.”

Alan Hornbake Jr., North Huntingdon

Monday, March 19

What has changed?

When I was a young boy in the late 1950s, the old Tarentum High School had a gun club. Seniors walked up the street with their rifles and handguns. No one acted like John Wayne or Rambo. The guns were placed in a locker until school ended. Students would then walk to the Tarentum Sportsmen's Club, where they learned the proper use of firearms. I don't recall any incidents.

What has happened in 60 years? Why are these tragedies happening? It is the violence on TV and the internet? Are these kids being bullied, or is mental illness increasing? I support mental health screenings for all students.

Are those in Hollywood really concerned about the safety of our children or are they using these tragedies to advance their liberal agenda? Madonna wanted to blow up the White House. A play in New York showed Trump as Julius Caesar being murdered by the Senate. Student protesters in California set buildings on fire. And these people have the gall to talk about gun violence.

There are signs on school property: “This is a gun-free zone.” Do they really help, or do they encourage mentally ill people to harm our children?

I support armed security guards in our schools, plus high fences and locked gates to prevent people from getting on campus. If you have business at the school, a guard can allow you to enter. No guns for teachers. This will terrorize our children.

This will cost money, but it's worth it.

Mark Sarver, Harrison

Tuesday, March 20

Companies admit fracking's risks

When seeking investors, publicly traded companies are required to reveal the risks of their operations to potential investors. The following excerpt from a gas-company prospectus provides clear evidence that the industry does not belong in residential or agricultural areas:

“Oil and natural gas operations are subject to many risks, including well blowouts, craterings, explosions, uncontrollable flows of oil, natural gas or well fluids, fires, formations with abnormal pressures, pipeline ruptures or spills, pollution, releases of toxic natural gas and other environmental hazards and risks. If any of these hazards occur, we could sustain substantial losses as a result of injury or loss of life; severe damage to or destruction of property, natural resources and equipment; pollution or other environmental damage; clean-up responsibilities; regulatory investigations and penalties; or suspension of operations.

“As we drill to deeper horizons and in more geologically complex areas, we could experience a greater increase in operating and financial risks due to inherent higher reservoir pressures and unknown downhole risk exposures.”

There is no longer any question that unconventional gas production exposes residents to toxins known to pose grave risks to health. The greatest risk is to our most precious residents, our children.

A recent 20-day blowout in Belmont, Ohio, released 100 million cubic feet of gases per day and over 5,000 thousand gallons of brine, and necessitated a 1-mile evacuation zone.

Yet the gas industry has the audacity to testify in court and to the public that fracking isn't industrial.

Judy Evans, Murrysville

Wednesday, March 21

God in schools

People are very concerned about guns and violence in our schools. I recently saw the following social-media post that really makes one think: “Dear God, Why do you allow so much violence in our schools. Signed, a concerned student.” The answer was: “Dear concerned student, I'm not allowed in schools. God.”

Timothy E. Ferencz, Greensburg

Thursday, March 22

No need for assault weapons

Another senseless mass killing. Another outpouring of thoughts and prayers from our elected officials. Well, your thoughts and prayers aren't cutting it. It's past time to actually do something to end this senseless violence. It's time to ban assault weapons with large ammo magazines. These are not sporting arms but weapons that are made to kill humans.

We must demand that our elected officials take action now. There is no reason the general public needs to own these kinds of weapons.

I've heard all the arguments about Second Amendment rights, but what about the preamble to the Constitution that states “establish justice, insure domestic tranquility, provide for the common defense, promote the general welfare, and secure the blessings of liberty to ourselves and our posterity”? Knowing there are millions of people out there with automatic weapons does not ensure my domestic tranquility. It scares the hell out of me.

All of the guns used in these mass killings were legally purchased by supposedly sane people. The fact that the NRA supports these politicians with millions in campaign donations has ensured that no sane gun laws will be enacted. The majority of Americans feel the need to restrict these weapons to just the police and military, yet our spineless politicians worry about getting re-elected and not about promoting the general welfare of the people they were elected to serve.

If you really feel the need to fire an automatic weapon, join the military and serve your country.

Joe Palumbo, Arnold

Friday, March 23