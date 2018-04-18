Letter to the editor: 'Assault' wrong word
Regarding the letter “No need for assault weapons” : Calling a semi-automatic rifle an “assault weapon” because of its color and attachments makes as much sense as calling a woman with lots of makeup and jewelry a “prostitute.” We don't outlaw a certain way of dress because someone calls a woman a prostitute, so why would we outlaw lawful firearms because someone calls them assault weapons (or mistakes them for highly restricted automatic weapons)?
Our elected officials are sworn to uphold the U.S. Constitution, which includes a citizen's individual right to own firearms (along with individual rights to free speech and press). The “common defense” in the Constitution includes the right to defend our home and family — and ensures our “domestic tranquility.”
Those of us who are not “scared” have served in the military and in law enforcement and have earned these rights by our service. We will continue to defend these hard-earned rights and not allow them to be thrown away by those who have not served.
Wayne Messinger
North Huntingdon