Subscribe Place Ad Buy Trib Photos Sportstalk Contests
Jobs Homes Autos Classifieds
Trib Total Media Contact Us
ShareThis Page
Letters to the Editor

Letter to the editor: 'Assault' wrong word

Letter to the Editor | Wednesday, April 18, 2018, 9:00 p.m.

Updated 20 hours ago

Regarding the letter “No need for assault weapons” : Calling a semi-automatic rifle an “assault weapon” because of its color and attachments makes as much sense as calling a woman with lots of makeup and jewelry a “prostitute.” We don't outlaw a certain way of dress because someone calls a woman a prostitute, so why would we outlaw lawful firearms because someone calls them assault weapons (or mistakes them for highly restricted automatic weapons)?

Our elected officials are sworn to uphold the U.S. Constitution, which includes a citizen's individual right to own firearms (along with individual rights to free speech and press). The “common defense” in the Constitution includes the right to defend our home and family — and ensures our “domestic tranquility.”

Those of us who are not “scared” have served in the military and in law enforcement and have earned these rights by our service. We will continue to defend these hard-earned rights and not allow them to be thrown away by those who have not served.

Wayne Messinger

North Huntingdon

TribLIVE commenting policy

You are solely responsible for your comments and by using TribLive.com you agree to our Terms of Service.

We moderate comments. Our goal is to provide substantive commentary for a general readership. By screening submissions, we provide a space where readers can share intelligent and informed commentary that enhances the quality of our news and information.

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderating decisions are subjective. We will make them as carefully and consistently as we can. Because of the volume of reader comments, we cannot review individual moderation decisions with readers.

We value thoughtful comments representing a range of views that make their point quickly and politely. We make an effort to protect discussions from repeated comments either by the same reader or different readers

We follow the same standards for taste as the daily newspaper. A few things we won't tolerate: personal attacks, obscenity, vulgarity, profanity (including expletives and letters followed by dashes), commercial promotion, impersonations, incoherence, proselytizing and SHOUTING. Don't include URLs to Web sites.

We do not edit comments. They are either approved or deleted. We reserve the right to edit a comment that is quoted or excerpted in an article. In this case, we may fix spelling and punctuation.

We welcome strong opinions and criticism of our work, but we don't want comments to become bogged down with discussions of our policies and we will moderate accordingly.

We appreciate it when readers and people quoted in articles or blog posts point out errors of fact or emphasis and will investigate all assertions. But these suggestions should be sent via e-mail. To avoid distracting other readers, we won't publish comments that suggest a correction. Instead, corrections will be made in a blog post or in an article.

click me