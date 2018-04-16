Subscribe Place Ad Buy Trib Photos Sportstalk Contests
Letter to the editor: Guns & NRA

Letter to the Editor | Monday, April 16, 2018, 9:00 p.m.

This is in response to letters by Joe Palumbo ( “No need for assault weapons” ) and Eugene Ceschini ( “GOP puts NRA money over lives” ).

Mr. Palumbo, there have been no “assault weapons” used in any of the senseless attacks that have occurred recently. An assault weapon is defined as a weapon that has selective “full automatic” or “semi-automatic” firing capabilities. It is illegal to own a full automatic weapon without obtaining government approval. The AR-15 is no different in its ability to fire than many other rifles that are currently used in both sport and hunting, other than cosmetic appearance.

Mr. Ceschini, money is not the root of all evil. The correct quotation is “the love of money is the root of all evil.” If you want to throw stones at the NRA, you may want to consider that in the 2008, 2012 and 2016 election cycles, Planned Parenthood spent over $38 million to defeat candidates for federal office, who decide how much taxpayers subsidize Planned Parenthood. From 2012-16, Planned Parenthood spent $33.9 million mostly related to electing Democrats, according to data compiled by the Open Secrets Project of the Center for Responsive Politics.

Please consider the NRA and its affiliates are not the murderers or accessories to murders that have been recently and tragically occurring. It is one of the few organizations that stands between your freedom to express your opinions and tyranny.

George Silowash

Penn Township, Westmoreland County

