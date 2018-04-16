Subscribe Place Ad Buy Trib Photos Sportstalk Contests
Letters to the Editor

Letter to the editor: Revitalizing New Ken

Letter to the Editor | Monday, April 16, 2018, 9:00 p.m.

Updated 12 hours ago

Once again it is spring, and once again we will hear about revitalizing New Kensington. We've been hearing it for years: If we give city officials money, they will revitalize the town. We've heard it from Westmoreland County Community College and now we're hearing it from Penn State.

So what have we gotten? Plenty of government grant money that has been squandered. Roofs of empty buildings are caving in, and no one goes downtown anymore.

It is sad to see the population dwindle. New Kensington used to be thriving, with nice places to visit and shop. Now, we have an old library, an old YMCA building that should have been torn down 20 years ago and a lot of empty buildings.

Officials recently voted against bringing in an auto parts store. We need jobs. We need a new mayor and council. We have had 90 years of Democratic control of government.

We need to get on the Trump train and revitalize the town ourselves — start a grassroots effort to bring back jobs. We need companies that will invest in our town and make it prosperous again.

Good people of New Kensington, wake up and realize this can be a thriving community again. Please get out and vote Republican.

Robert Porco

New Kensington

