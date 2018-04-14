Subscribe Place Ad Buy Trib Photos Sportstalk Contests
Letters to the Editor

Letter to the editor: Seeing both sides of gun debate

Letter to the Editor | Saturday, April 14, 2018, 9:00 p.m.

Updated 9 hours ago

My brother was killed in Sutherland Springs, Texas, by an AR-15. The shooter was killed by an AR-15. I can see the arguments for banning assault weapons, but I can see the need to have good people with assault weapons.

Gun-control advocates may have to allow assault weapons to properly licensed people, while the NRA must acknowledge that weapons may only be sold with caution. The Founding Fathers favored an armed public. But they also recognized that some people should not be armed.

George Washington said: “A free people ought not only to be armed but disciplined ... to distinguish between oppression and the necessary exercise of lawful authority ... to discriminate the spirit of liberty from that of licentiousness.”

Supreme Court Justice Joseph Story wrote: “One of the ordinary modes by which tyrants accomplish their purposes without resistance, is, by disarming the people, and making it an offence to keep arms, and by substituting a regular army in the stead of a resort to the militia. … the importance of a well-regulated militia would seem so undeniable, it cannot be disguised, that among the American people there is a growing indifference to any system of militia discipline, and a strong disposition … to be rid of all regulations. ... and thus undermine all the protection intended by this clause of our National Bill of Rights.”

Pennsylvania Anti-Federalist writer Samuel Bryan wrote in 1787 that “no law shall be passed for disarming the people ... unless for crimes committed, or real danger of public injury from individuals ... .” Samuel Adams qualified the right to bear arms to “peaceable citizens.”

Bruce Braden

Carmel, Ind.

The writer is a Mt. Pleasant native.

