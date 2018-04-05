Letter to the editor: Look south, liberals

An unfounded but plausible rumor is afoot that some top Democrats, disenchanted with the Trump regime, plan to exit the U.S. and establish a political and economic utopia in Central America.

A mass exodus would create a void. It's difficult to imagine the U.S. without the fiscal and administrative acumen of President Obama and the honesty and integrity of the Clintons.

In eight years Obama doubled the national debt and allegedly instilled the corrupt Chicago modus operandi into the top echelon of the Justice and State departments, FBI, CIA and IRS. The Clintons remain an integral part of the Russian uranium probe. And who will negotiate one-way deals such as the Iranian and North Korean pacts, where we get to pay for the enemy's nuclear bomb and delivery systems?

This cadre could engender an industrial and political colossus that would rival those of Venezuela and Cuba. However, this move could also trigger a mass exodus of “snowflakes” and their socialist mentors.

The U.S. can ill afford to lose this bastion of social reform. A wall may impede the human flood southward. And all the while we were led to believe its purpose was to deter illicit migrant and drug flow northward.

Other benefits may accrue from this venture. We need not fret over “sanctuary” cities or states — there would now exist a “sanctuary” nation where we could ship our incorrigibles. In addition, we would experience a partial drain of the D.C. swamp.

Jack Bologna

Parks