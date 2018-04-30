Letter to the editor: Gun-free zones, armed teachers & NRA

Sign up for one of our email newsletters.

Mass shootings occurred in “gun-free” zones where firearms were prohibited. How many students at Maryland's Great Hills High School students are alive because school resource officer Blaine Gaskill killed the shooter ( “Resource officer credited with ending threat in Maryland school shooting” )? How many Parkland students might still be alive if the sheriff's deputy there had intervened? Why such intense media coverage where lives were lost vs. where lives were saved?

Teachers should be armed if they so choose, after proper training and certification, potentially saving lives.

“Assault-style” firearms are merely semi-automatic firearms and are widely used by western ranchers for predator control.

Our forefathers only had muskets. They had no automobiles, planes, swimming pools or cell phones. The many thousands of deaths caused by these is far greater than from assault-style firearms. Yet no one wants to ban them. Do the research.

The NRA is not some radical enemy. It is many millions of law-abiding, caring people. They preach sensible gun safety and are horrified at any unnecessary loss of life. They aren't the bad guys.

Ban a firearm — the criminally minded will obtain them.

So many of the anti-gun statements are founded on lies, misinformation and blind fear. So sad.

Harry Fontana

Jeannette