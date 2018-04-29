Subscribe Place Ad Buy Trib Photos Sportstalk Contests
Letters to the Editor

Letter to the editor: Paycheck protection

Letter to the Editor | Sunday, April 29, 2018, 9:00 p.m.

I was disappointed to see a paper that covers a city with a noble history in the fight for fair labor laws fall for the deception of so-called “paycheck protection” ( “Data make case for paycheck protection” ). Readers should know that the purported data to support this position comes from an organization whose mission is to defeat and defund labor unions in favor of their wealthy corporate funders.

The real motive behind “paycheck protection” — started by the nation's largest corporate lobbyists more than 15 years ago ­— is to restrict and weaken the role of unions in our society and silence the voice of working families in every state.

Under Pennsylvania law, no worker can be forced to join a union or fund a union's political or legislative activities. Commonwealth payroll deductions cannot be used for political purposes. These deductions are used as prescribed — to bargain with employers for fair wages, fair benefits and safe working conditions.

Do not fall for the deception of “paycheck protection.” For too long we've seen working families struggle while the wealthy special interests get all the breaks.

House Democrats have a Plan4PA to level the playing field for working families. The Legislature should work on that.

Dan Frankel

Squirrel Hill

The writer, a Democrat, represents the 23rd District and is the House Democratic caucus chairman.

