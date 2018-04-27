Subscribe Place Ad Buy Trib Photos Sportstalk Contests
Letters to the Editor

Letter to the editor: Paying for Pruitt

Letter to the Editor | Friday, April 27, 2018

Updated 3 hours ago

EPA head Scott Pruitt likes to work and travel in luxury. He isn't alone. We keep hearing new revelations of abuse of taxpayer money by people in the Trump administration. But Pruitt's excessive spending is especially egregious to all of us in Western Pennsylvania.

Our region ranks in the top 10 worst regions in America for particle pollution. Each year we fail to meet federal standards for ozone attainment. We have high asthma rates and are all put at higher risk than the rest of the nation for heart and lung disease, cancer, premature death and adverse birth outcomes for pregnant women. All of this adds up. And the costs fall on us, either directly due to health problems or indirectly in our health-care premiums.

While Pruitt is traveling in first class and living high on the taxpayer dime, his EPA is repealing recommendations to states on how best to reduce smog-causing ozone from major industries like the oil and gas industry. We, as American taxpayers, are paying for both.

Ronni Weiss

Regent Square

