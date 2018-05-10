Letter to the editor: Fix potholes, not feelings
Our “I never met a tax I didn't like” Gov. Tom Wolf is now planning to spend my tax dollars to sue the federal government for asking on the 2020 census form if a person is a citizen or not ( “Shapiro says Pa. will join fight against Census citizenship question” ). The 12 anti-Trump states that are planning to sue have lost all common sense.
If you apply for life insurance, a driver's license, welfare, a passport, a pension, Social Security, you are asked that question. But not for the census. How will we know how many legal people are residing in this country?
We are much more worried about offending criminals and illegals than our own citizens. If you are here illegally, you are not going to answer anyway. Why do we worry about offending them? Critics state this is being done to reduce the population of California. Duh. Not the legal population.
Please contact Wolf and tell him to spend these millions of tax dollars to fix the potholes, not the illegals' feelings.
Denny Biava
Mt. Pleasant