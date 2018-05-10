Subscribe Place Ad Buy Trib Photos Readers' Choice Contests
Jobs Homes Autos Classifieds
Trib Total Media Contact Us
ShareThis Page
Letters to the Editor

Letter to the editor: Fix potholes, not feelings

Letter to the Editor | Thursday, May 10, 2018, 8:55 p.m.

Updated 2 hours ago

Our “I never met a tax I didn't like” Gov. Tom Wolf is now planning to spend my tax dollars to sue the federal government for asking on the 2020 census form if a person is a citizen or not ( “Shapiro says Pa. will join fight against Census citizenship question” ). The 12 anti-Trump states that are planning to sue have lost all common sense.

If you apply for life insurance, a driver's license, welfare, a passport, a pension, Social Security, you are asked that question. But not for the census. How will we know how many legal people are residing in this country?

We are much more worried about offending criminals and illegals than our own citizens. If you are here illegally, you are not going to answer anyway. Why do we worry about offending them? Critics state this is being done to reduce the population of California. Duh. Not the legal population.

Please contact Wolf and tell him to spend these millions of tax dollars to fix the potholes, not the illegals' feelings.

Denny Biava

Mt. Pleasant

TribLIVE commenting policy

You are solely responsible for your comments and by using TribLive.com you agree to our Terms of Service.

We moderate comments. Our goal is to provide substantive commentary for a general readership. By screening submissions, we provide a space where readers can share intelligent and informed commentary that enhances the quality of our news and information.

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderating decisions are subjective. We will make them as carefully and consistently as we can. Because of the volume of reader comments, we cannot review individual moderation decisions with readers.

We value thoughtful comments representing a range of views that make their point quickly and politely. We make an effort to protect discussions from repeated comments either by the same reader or different readers

We follow the same standards for taste as the daily newspaper. A few things we won't tolerate: personal attacks, obscenity, vulgarity, profanity (including expletives and letters followed by dashes), commercial promotion, impersonations, incoherence, proselytizing and SHOUTING. Don't include URLs to Web sites.

We do not edit comments. They are either approved or deleted. We reserve the right to edit a comment that is quoted or excerpted in an article. In this case, we may fix spelling and punctuation.

We welcome strong opinions and criticism of our work, but we don't want comments to become bogged down with discussions of our policies and we will moderate accordingly.

We appreciate it when readers and people quoted in articles or blog posts point out errors of fact or emphasis and will investigate all assertions. But these suggestions should be sent via e-mail. To avoid distracting other readers, we won't publish comments that suggest a correction. Instead, corrections will be made in a blog post or in an article.

click me