Letter to the editor: The only property tax fix

Since the Senate's 2015 tie vote that killed the move to eliminate school property taxes through Senate Bill 76, legislators have continued to drag their feet. We, the property owners, continue to pay more and more each year, so why does this “regressive” tax burden continue to stay on the same path?

Borrowing a phrase from Mark Madden — if Harrisburg does not resolve this problem soon, “I've got some bad news.” Homeowners will never get the peace of mind they deserve. Why not, Harrisburg?

One reason comes to mind: leadership. Over the last 20 years several so-called fixes — words like “reform” and “reduce” — have been tossed around. One of the most misleading fixes was in 2004, when the governor sold the people the idea that revenue generated by gambling would provide school-tax relief. It didn't.

The saddest part is that a school district has the power to take your home, whether you lose your job, a family member gets sick and cannot generate income, or you are a senior citizen on a fixed income and can't keep up with yearly increases.

In November, we the people were asked through a voter referendum if the Pennsylvania Constitution should be changed to increase the homestead exclusion up to 100 percent. The question was answered “yes,” so now it is time for Harrisburg to fix this antiquated property tax system once and for all.

The only fix is Senate Bill 76, which would eliminate funding for education through property taxes.

Mark Dodson

Collier