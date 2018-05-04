Subscribe Place Ad Buy Trib Photos Readers' Choice Contests
Jobs Homes Autos Classifieds
Trib Total Media Contact Us
ShareThis Page
Letters to the Editor

Letter to the editor: The only property tax fix

Letter to the Editor | Friday, May 4, 2018, 8:57 p.m.

Updated 10 hours ago

Since the Senate's 2015 tie vote that killed the move to eliminate school property taxes through Senate Bill 76, legislators have continued to drag their feet. We, the property owners, continue to pay more and more each year, so why does this “regressive” tax burden continue to stay on the same path?

Borrowing a phrase from Mark Madden — if Harrisburg does not resolve this problem soon, “I've got some bad news.” Homeowners will never get the peace of mind they deserve. Why not, Harrisburg?

One reason comes to mind: leadership. Over the last 20 years several so-called fixes — words like “reform” and “reduce” — have been tossed around. One of the most misleading fixes was in 2004, when the governor sold the people the idea that revenue generated by gambling would provide school-tax relief. It didn't.

The saddest part is that a school district has the power to take your home, whether you lose your job, a family member gets sick and cannot generate income, or you are a senior citizen on a fixed income and can't keep up with yearly increases.

In November, we the people were asked through a voter referendum if the Pennsylvania Constitution should be changed to increase the homestead exclusion up to 100 percent. The question was answered “yes,” so now it is time for Harrisburg to fix this antiquated property tax system once and for all.

The only fix is Senate Bill 76, which would eliminate funding for education through property taxes.

Mark Dodson

Collier

TribLIVE commenting policy

You are solely responsible for your comments and by using TribLive.com you agree to our Terms of Service.

We moderate comments. Our goal is to provide substantive commentary for a general readership. By screening submissions, we provide a space where readers can share intelligent and informed commentary that enhances the quality of our news and information.

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderating decisions are subjective. We will make them as carefully and consistently as we can. Because of the volume of reader comments, we cannot review individual moderation decisions with readers.

We value thoughtful comments representing a range of views that make their point quickly and politely. We make an effort to protect discussions from repeated comments either by the same reader or different readers

We follow the same standards for taste as the daily newspaper. A few things we won't tolerate: personal attacks, obscenity, vulgarity, profanity (including expletives and letters followed by dashes), commercial promotion, impersonations, incoherence, proselytizing and SHOUTING. Don't include URLs to Web sites.

We do not edit comments. They are either approved or deleted. We reserve the right to edit a comment that is quoted or excerpted in an article. In this case, we may fix spelling and punctuation.

We welcome strong opinions and criticism of our work, but we don't want comments to become bogged down with discussions of our policies and we will moderate accordingly.

We appreciate it when readers and people quoted in articles or blog posts point out errors of fact or emphasis and will investigate all assertions. But these suggestions should be sent via e-mail. To avoid distracting other readers, we won't publish comments that suggest a correction. Instead, corrections will be made in a blog post or in an article.

click me