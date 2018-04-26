Letter to the editor: A proposal for Pirates ownership

Dear Mr. Nutting:

I have followed closely the public calls for you to sell the Pirates. Unlike many, I do not think it is fair, legal or American to pressure or force you to sell the team. As a capitalist myself, I believe in your right to pursue profitability, proprietorship and prosperity as you see fit.

However, I do have a compromise. It seems to me that while you are deserving of your right to profitability, you are not deserving of the moniker “Pittsburgh” in front of your corporate name. Here is my idea: You keep the team and current set of players. However, you give us back the name “Pittsburgh.” While I will leave the details to be you, might I suggest the “Profitable Pirates” or “Pennypinching Pirates” or “Parsimonious Pirates.” Come to think of it, just “Pirates” would work as well, given your history of marauding.

You should probably also give us back the beautiful taxpayer-funded facility that you most certainly do not deserve. PNC Park was a public good that was erected in order to bring entertainment, a sense of community and winning baseball to Pittsburgh —­ not to generate profitability for the Nutting family.

If you accept this compromise, your “Piggish Pirates” would continue to operate. We will try our chances to lure another franchise to Pittsburgh, perhaps with a different owner who strikes a better balance between personal profitability and desire to win. And hopefully we will get to compete in the same division as your squad.

Josh Thimons

Corona Del Mar, Calif.

The writer is an Allison Park native.