Subscribe Place Ad Buy Trib Photos Sportstalk Contests
Jobs Homes Autos Classifieds
Trib Total Media Contact Us
ShareThis Page
Letters to the Editor

Letter to the editor: A proposal for Pirates ownership

Letter to the Editor | Thursday, April 26, 2018, 11:35 p.m.

Updated 5 hours ago

Dear Mr. Nutting:

I have followed closely the public calls for you to sell the Pirates. Unlike many, I do not think it is fair, legal or American to pressure or force you to sell the team. As a capitalist myself, I believe in your right to pursue profitability, proprietorship and prosperity as you see fit.

However, I do have a compromise. It seems to me that while you are deserving of your right to profitability, you are not deserving of the moniker “Pittsburgh” in front of your corporate name. Here is my idea: You keep the team and current set of players. However, you give us back the name “Pittsburgh.” While I will leave the details to be you, might I suggest the “Profitable Pirates” or “Pennypinching Pirates” or “Parsimonious Pirates.” Come to think of it, just “Pirates” would work as well, given your history of marauding.

You should probably also give us back the beautiful taxpayer-funded facility that you most certainly do not deserve. PNC Park was a public good that was erected in order to bring entertainment, a sense of community and winning baseball to Pittsburgh —­ not to generate profitability for the Nutting family.

If you accept this compromise, your “Piggish Pirates” would continue to operate. We will try our chances to lure another franchise to Pittsburgh, perhaps with a different owner who strikes a better balance between personal profitability and desire to win. And hopefully we will get to compete in the same division as your squad.

Josh Thimons

Corona Del Mar, Calif.

The writer is an Allison Park native.

TribLIVE commenting policy

You are solely responsible for your comments and by using TribLive.com you agree to our Terms of Service.

We moderate comments. Our goal is to provide substantive commentary for a general readership. By screening submissions, we provide a space where readers can share intelligent and informed commentary that enhances the quality of our news and information.

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderating decisions are subjective. We will make them as carefully and consistently as we can. Because of the volume of reader comments, we cannot review individual moderation decisions with readers.

We value thoughtful comments representing a range of views that make their point quickly and politely. We make an effort to protect discussions from repeated comments either by the same reader or different readers

We follow the same standards for taste as the daily newspaper. A few things we won't tolerate: personal attacks, obscenity, vulgarity, profanity (including expletives and letters followed by dashes), commercial promotion, impersonations, incoherence, proselytizing and SHOUTING. Don't include URLs to Web sites.

We do not edit comments. They are either approved or deleted. We reserve the right to edit a comment that is quoted or excerpted in an article. In this case, we may fix spelling and punctuation.

We welcome strong opinions and criticism of our work, but we don't want comments to become bogged down with discussions of our policies and we will moderate accordingly.

We appreciate it when readers and people quoted in articles or blog posts point out errors of fact or emphasis and will investigate all assertions. But these suggestions should be sent via e-mail. To avoid distracting other readers, we won't publish comments that suggest a correction. Instead, corrections will be made in a blog post or in an article.

click me