Letter to the editor: Gateway taxpayers to school board: 'What's the plan?'

In a community with multiple large properties for sale or lease, I read with some dismay that the Gateway School Board has placed one of its middle schools up for sale. The article's last line says it best: “There is no plan for what will be done with the 500 students currently using the building.” The taxpayers need answers. Why wasn't preventative maintenance done on the original building?

The comments made by board members indicate they will also tear down Moss Side Middle School and build a junior high for sixth- through eighth-grade. How is a building that will need to house nearly 1,000 students going to be paid for. What will be done with students while this new building is being constructed? This new building will have a footprint that just doesn't fit in the space at Moss Side. Has anyone thought of that?

Will the athletic department give up practice fields for junior high sports? Will the arts department share the auditorium for junior high music and orchestra concerts? Gateway Middle School has its own auditorium and sports fields. In addition, the community uses those fields and auditorium. Will these community events be allowed at the high school?

Again, what is the plan? Who comes first? It is time for the taxpayers and parents to get some answers!

Thomas Harbaugh

Monroeville