Subscribe Place Ad Buy Trib Photos Sportstalk Contests
Jobs Homes Autos Classifieds
Trib Total Media Contact Us
ShareThis Page
Letters to the Editor

Letter to the editor: Gateway taxpayers to school board: 'What's the plan?'

Tribune-Review | Tuesday, April 3, 2018, 10:51 a.m.
Gateway Middle School is located at 4450 Old William Penn Highway in Monroeville.
Dillon Carr | Tribune-Review
Gateway Middle School is located at 4450 Old William Penn Highway in Monroeville.

Updated 14 hours ago

In a community with multiple large properties for sale or lease, I read with some dismay that the Gateway School Board has placed one of its middle schools up for sale. The article's last line says it best: “There is no plan for what will be done with the 500 students currently using the building.” The taxpayers need answers. Why wasn't preventative maintenance done on the original building?

The comments made by board members indicate they will also tear down Moss Side Middle School and build a junior high for sixth- through eighth-grade. How is a building that will need to house nearly 1,000 students going to be paid for. What will be done with students while this new building is being constructed? This new building will have a footprint that just doesn't fit in the space at Moss Side. Has anyone thought of that?

Will the athletic department give up practice fields for junior high sports? Will the arts department share the auditorium for junior high music and orchestra concerts? Gateway Middle School has its own auditorium and sports fields. In addition, the community uses those fields and auditorium. Will these community events be allowed at the high school?

Again, what is the plan? Who comes first? It is time for the taxpayers and parents to get some answers!

Thomas Harbaugh

Monroeville

TribLIVE commenting policy

You are solely responsible for your comments and by using TribLive.com you agree to our Terms of Service.

We moderate comments. Our goal is to provide substantive commentary for a general readership. By screening submissions, we provide a space where readers can share intelligent and informed commentary that enhances the quality of our news and information.

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderating decisions are subjective. We will make them as carefully and consistently as we can. Because of the volume of reader comments, we cannot review individual moderation decisions with readers.

We value thoughtful comments representing a range of views that make their point quickly and politely. We make an effort to protect discussions from repeated comments either by the same reader or different readers

We follow the same standards for taste as the daily newspaper. A few things we won't tolerate: personal attacks, obscenity, vulgarity, profanity (including expletives and letters followed by dashes), commercial promotion, impersonations, incoherence, proselytizing and SHOUTING. Don't include URLs to Web sites.

We do not edit comments. They are either approved or deleted. We reserve the right to edit a comment that is quoted or excerpted in an article. In this case, we may fix spelling and punctuation.

We welcome strong opinions and criticism of our work, but we don't want comments to become bogged down with discussions of our policies and we will moderate accordingly.

We appreciate it when readers and people quoted in articles or blog posts point out errors of fact or emphasis and will investigate all assertions. But these suggestions should be sent via e-mail. To avoid distracting other readers, we won't publish comments that suggest a correction. Instead, corrections will be made in a blog post or in an article.

click me