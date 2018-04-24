Letter to the editor: Ben Carson & media hypocrisy

During the 2016 presidential campaign, the corrupt left media told us, the voters, that Ben Carson was a “liar” because he wrote in his book that he was offered a “scholarship” to West Point. Carson's campaign clarified that he had been given an informal nomination, which he declined. The media deemed this a “lie” because (they told us) that at military academies one is given an “appointment.” Never mind that “scholarship” and “appointment” both mean an all-expenses-paid invite to attend.

Recently those same media liars told us that now HUD Secretary Carson ordered a $31,000 table for his office dining room. Never mind that Carson said he had no role in ordering it, and when he discovered the price he canceled the order.

During the Obama presidency, we were lectured by the same media that any sort of policy disagreement with Obama was likely a result of our “racism” so we'd best snap to attention and obey Obama's wishes and never question them.

Carson is a devout Christian who refuses to read the leftists' script as ordered. For that reason Democrats' media pit-bull attack dogs practice character assassination on him, labeling him first a “liar” and now a corrupt, thieving bureaucrat profiteer.

There is a photo of a smiling Obama in the warm embrace of “the reverend” Louis Farrakhan — the man who says Hitler was a “great man” and that Jews are devils, that Jews caused the Holocaust and are responsible for 9/11. The corrupt media ignores this, while screaming at us that “Trump is racist!” and must be impeached.

C. Colpo

Burgettstown