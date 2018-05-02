Letter to the editor: Real-life Blart?
Updated 7 hours ago
While reading “Pro-gun rally planned to support Rostraver police officer Martin Palla” I had a vision in my mind of who organizer Brett Seroka is. I initially thought he was looking to curry favor with the police or get publicity. Then I turned the page. Boy was I wrong.
What we may be looking at is the real-life version of the movie “Paul Blart: Mall Cop,” in which the lead character wants to be a cop. Seroka is a hospital security guard. Like Blart, maybe he gives little old ladies tickets for riding their scooters too fast down the halls. Maybe the people there, like in “Paul Blart: Mall Cop,” show him no respect, laughing at him and telling him he'll never make it as a cop.
I'm just making an educated guess, but I don't predict a good ending for Seroka like Blart got in the movie. You're not going to get the girl, save your family or save the hospital.
Russell Fenton
Fairfield