Letters to the Editor

Letter to the editor: Left's evil brainwashing

Letter to the Editor | Tuesday, May 1, 2018, 9:00 p.m.

Updated 5 hours ago

I've really got to hand it to the left-wing/liberal/progressive politicians, news media, George Soros and the like who are the financial and driving forces behind them. They are masters in their evil, mind-altering ways. Their media wing keeps pounding us with fake news and baseless accusations du jour until many come to believe them.

Our young, impressionable ones and the millions of others who are guided by feelings and emotions rather than truth, facts, reality and critical thinking are easy prey to left-wing manipulation and propaganda. Once indoctrinated, many are organized, funded and incited to march, disrupt and riot and to block out common sense, reason, fact and truth.

Millions have been robbed of their happiness and driven to seething rage and hatred strong enough to wish bodily harm on anyone with a conservative view. Many have sadly been convinced that guns, harmless on their own, the NRA and the Second Amendment must be eliminated. In fact these could be their only source of defense and protection from the oppressive, authoritarian, socialist government that their progressive puppeteers are on a mission to create.

This leftist brainwashing of impressionable minds is pure evil and it's a shame what it is doing to our country.

Bob McBride

West Deer

