Letter to the editor: Hillary a laughingstock
Updated 8 hours ago
Hillary Rodham Corruption is on the 67th leg of her “How I got rooked out of a job that's rightfully mine” world tour. I get it. She simply cannot come to grips with the realization that she suffered the most humiliating, debasing, catastrophically embarrassing loss in the history of presidential elections.
She completely gagged it up. She ran a monumentally horrible campaign. She is the most corrupt person and biggest liar ever to seek the office and was contemptuous of the folks she needed to vote for her. And she had the weight of history: She could have been/should have been our first female president, but women rejected her by the millions because she was so horrendously terrible.
An actual, decent, integrated personality would have problems acknowledging that. And she is far from a decent, integrated personality. She has become a joke, a buffoon, a carnival act. She has become such a laughingstock that I almost feel sorry for her. Almost. Talk about reaping what you sowed.
James F. Cataldi
Moon