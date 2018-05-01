Letter to the editor: Teens don't have a clue
Updated 5 hours ago
Letter-writer Phil Moximchalk ( “Young people trump Trump” ) said he would put the young people who survived the Parkland, Fla. school shooting in Congress. Such a shame, because these marching young people have no clue as to what they are doing. They are being duped by anti-gun people. Most of them have never held a gun. I have had relatives, friends and neighbors commit suicide with a gun, but the gun didn't pull its own trigger.
The front-page article “Westmoreland juvenile detention center ups capacity as school threats increase” explains why these young people don't have a clue about things. At least 14 juveniles ages 12-17 have been charged with making threats toward area schools. As I said about the marchers, I say about these “children”: They don't have a clue and because of following the advice of others, they will end up in trouble.
I don't want these “children” in control of our government. I also think the adults in our government need to quit using our “children” for their own anti-gun agenda and sit down and come up with real solutions to protect our school “children.”
Joseph Tubbs
Curwensville