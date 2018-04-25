Subscribe Place Ad Buy Trib Photos Sportstalk Contests
Letters to the Editor

Letter to the editor: Why so vicious?

Letter to the Editor | Wednesday, April 25, 2018, 10:40 p.m.

Why is the “dump Trump” crusade so vicious, so deeply felt? They attack what he says, not what he does. They besmirch him personally, but not his job performance. This animosity has to be more than just political opposition.

With our country struggling economically, culturally and morally, you would think that most of us would want our president to succeed. But for too many, the hate is too strong.

Trust in government and the media has plummeted. I can see, if one gets his news only from the anti-Trump media like MSNBC, CNN, the entertainment industry and major news organizations, that they would get only one distorted side of the story and view President Trump as a failure, and even the enemy.

Thank goodness this paper exposes readers to both sides. Our biased political media constantly use the “Have you stopped beating your wife?” questions. They constantly misstate and misuse statistics and polls. They obfuscate the truth by omitting opposing news and views. They control conversations with hasty generalizations that intentionally mislead.

In today's 24-hour-news-cycle world, these media can effectively destroy anyone they don't agree with, even the president.

Ron Raymond

Buffalo Township

