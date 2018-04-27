Letter to the editor: Wahoo: Political correctness prevails
Political correctness (coersiveness?) finally won.
I was dismayed to read that a favorite baseball mascot of my youth, Cleveland's Chief Wahoo, will be eliminated. (Jolly Roger aside, our boyhood gang agreed that “Chief” was the coolest.)
After “protracted discussions” the league commissioner and team owner “agreed” that Wahoo must be sacrificed to MLB's idea of “diversity and inclusion” before Cleveland hosts the All-Star Game. Because he is a “generic” Native American, no tribe came to his rescue as the Seminoles did when Florida State University was hit by complaints. The tribe appreciated the promotional value it brought them. If Wahoo promoted tribal casinos, would there be critics?
Funny, my generation grew up admiring Native Americans for their toughness, resolve, spirit, wisdom and understanding. We envied friends who could claim “Indian” blood. Now, thanks to political correctness, often by liberals who are not even Native Americans, they're portrayed as whiny and weak. Chief Wah-wah? Hardly a worthy eponym for a sports team.
I'd change it to the Cleveland Cavalry. The mascot: a side shot of a snarling frontier soldier, saber above his face in a striking position. As “Europeans,” it wouldn't offend us. If we were that thin-skinned, my Irish drinking buddies and I would be marching, whiskey bottled in hand, to start a brawl in South Bend, Ind., over our “unflattering” stereotype.
Joel Mensch Sr.
Youngwood