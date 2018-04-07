Sounding off: Let the opioid epidemic run its course

One of the latest political talking points is the so-called opioid crisis. The solution seems to be spending millions more, on top of the millions already paid, to fund studies and treatment. I find this to be absolutely outrageous.

Drugs are illegal, yet millions of teens and adults choose to dabble in their use. Some become addicted and then turn to more illegal activities to fund their habits. What about the Americans who do the right thing? They try to live the American dream, get married and raise children, only to have their salaries taxed to pay for other Americans who chose to “drop out.”

Spending more is not going to solve the epidemic. People must be held accountable for the choices they make and not look to someone else to bail them out.

Jackie Frazier, Bellevue

Great job, Apollo-Ridge schools

As a mother and educator, I would like to commend the incredible job the Apollo-Ridge School District did in addressing a threat made recently on social media ( “‘Nothing is off the table' for Apollo-Ridge security measures” ).

An automatic call was sent to all parents explaining the incident, as well as a posting on the school's Facebook page. School was canceled the next day, and the following day, all parents received a two-page letter detailing the incident and the steps taken, as well as the district's current action plans and future plans for our children's safety. The entire time this situation was playing out, I was confident that the school district would handle things properly.

Thank you, Apollo-Ridge, for having the ALICE (Alert, Lockdown, Inform, Counter, Evacuate) drill in place and for your constant communication. Thank you for putting the safety of our children at the forefront.

Jenelle Cole, Kiski Township

Students, we need ideas

I watched quite a bit of the local and national news coverage on the March for Our Lives rallies. One thing I did not see or hear was a single idea that would have prevented these tragedies.

Everyone agrees that “they” should “do something.” The politicians are all blaming the other side for all of it. But wouldn't it be great if some of these young, bright, concerned minds actually came up with just one good, effective idea? That would be wonderful. And truly newsworthy.

Richard J. Krauland, O'Hara

‘Lack-eys' wanted

Do you lack character? A backbone? Dignity? The ability to think or to check facts? A moral compass? Do you lack self-control? Then you're a lack-ey! White House jobs now available, but hurry — there are 10 great lack-eys applying for every job!

Great training provided — here's a peek into the syllabus:

• Sessions with Sessions — Students are publicly shamed and humiliated by Jeff Sessions. After each act of humiliation, students will attempt to stand, which should be impossible because backbones aren't allowed. In one class, he will impersonate Mr. Magoo. Act fast as he shows partial backbone, may not last.

• Crimes in Moral Turpitude — Working one-on-one with multiple instructors including former administration officials. Lessons in money laundering and lying under oath. The instructors represent “the best of the best.” Paul Manafort and Rick Gates lead our discussion. The president may teach this class himself someday.

• Losing Self-Control: Sam Nunberg focuses on melting down under pressure. Anthony Scaramucci will lead the class in “telling it like it is.” The lesson includes ways to demean your opponents by using descriptions of seemingly anatomically impossible sex acts.

Only lack-eys without backbones will be considered. Accredited and endorsed by Trump University!

Gregory Schmidt, Bethel Park

Neither sheep nor wolf

I would like to clear the air and add some facts in response to Alan Hornbake Jr. ( “On concealed carry, gun-free zones” ), who responded to my letter ( “Trump, clear your head” ).

My response to Hornbake: Fake news! Not one time in my letter did I say I was anti-gun or anti-Second Amendment. I also have a carrying permit and never leave my home without my weapon, so I am neither sheep nor wolf. What I am is a citizen of America exercising my legal right to bear arms for protection. I do not need an AR-15, AK-47, MAC-10, bump stock or M1 tank for personal protection. As soon as you mention or say the term “high-powered weapons,” the thin-skinned Trumpster gun nuts complain.

Bury one of your loved ones who was a victim of this carnage — mass shooting or gun violence — then talk. I have; that's why I speak out.

Be not the puppet; be the hand that wills the puppet.

Vernon Muldrow, Arnold

Pittsburgh Mills mall needs stores

Regarding the article “ As more tenants leave, Pittsburgh Mills mall in Frazer is coming up empty in search for turnaround”: What the mall needs are stores for people to shop, and people will come. What we have is a small mall with a church, gym, baseball and basketball learning centers, dance studios, etc. All of those things are great, but they have to be in addition to stores. If you want people to come, you have to give them a reason.

When the mall opened, it was a great place to shop. When stores closed, were others courted to come in their place? It's almost like the owners wanted it to fail. It wouldn't be such a struggle to get people to come if you gave them a reason.

Saundra Janssen, Springdale

Politicians lie

I laughed reading the letter from Marie Norman ( “Saccone dishonest on guns” ), whom I assume is a diehard, head-in-the-sand Democrat who, along with many others, just can't get over the Republicans winning the presidential election. Oh, those dirty Republicans keep telling lies!

I have news for Norman: Politicians, regardless of party, tell lies every day. That's why we need a third party of liars to offset or break a tie between the Republican and Democratic liars.

If God came down from the sky and proclaimed President Trump his hero, Democrats and liberal media would trash all moral and religious standards and call God something you can't print here. Ain't the world I grew up in.

A. Atkinson, Lower Burrell

