Letter to the editor: Clintons' finances & Trump's secrets

It seems to me that Jack Bologna's viewpoint depends on too much time watching Fox programming ( “Look south, liberals” ). Hillary and Bill Clinton's financials, both personal and foundation, have been an open book since Bill first ran for president. Auditors have been through those records with a fine-tooth comb. No charges or indictments have ever been filed.

On the other hand, Donald Trump has drawn an iron curtain around his finances, claiming protection of “business secrets” — secrets, for sure. Secret deals, fleecing of contractors, use of questionable loopholes? The gangster Al Capone was finally sent to prison based on his tax records. Perhaps Trump fears the same.

President Obama came into office in the midst of a great recession which could have become another great worldwide depression. His leadership, with the support of the House and Senate, stemmed the tide, steadied the ship of state and reversed the downward slide. He left a legacy of a strong, growing economy. Trump has capitalized on Obama's success by reforming the tax code to give crumbs to the middle class and the poor while filling the troughs of the rich — including the Trump family.

Wake up, Jack, and look at the truth. You are swallowing swill.

Brenda H. White

Hempfield