Letters to the Editor

Letter to the editor: Mueller's fiction

Letter to the Editor | Thursday, April 26, 2018, 11:35 p.m.

Updated 6 hours ago

The fiction is that Special Counsel Robert Mueller represents “the rule of law,” although there is no crime in all the various federal crimes codes of “collusion.” This is how balmy the left has become. Johnnie Cochran couldn't have come up with this loony Russian plot.

And to make the whole investigation go beyond farce, if that's even possible, not one scintilla of evidence after over one year of investigation has been found against the only target for the creation of this wandering lawyer and his 40 taxpayer-paid lawyers and supporting employees. Hint? His initials are DT.

The indictment of Paul Manafort is a preexisting case going back four years that could and should have been prosecuted by the Justice Department under the Foreign Agents Registration Act.

But the Clinton Democrat lackeys, in their antipathy to Trump, have failed to contribute anything on North Korea, tax reform, economic relief to their ailing but oblivious constituents, health-care reform and all the other issues confronting the rest of us. Instead, there is the hope that just one more trivial Russia story will — what? Make Trump vanish? The hopeless and hapless left.

Stephen Sokol

Mt. Lebanon

