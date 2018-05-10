Subscribe Place Ad Buy Trib Photos Readers' Choice Contests
Letters to the Editor

Letter to the editor: Saccone had his chance

Letter to the Editor | Thursday, May 10, 2018, 8:55 p.m.
Republican state Rep. Rick Saccone takes a tour of the TryLife Center on Wednesday, April 25, 2018, during a campaign stop in Lower Burrell.
Jack Fordyce | Tribune-Review
Rick Saccone had every possible luxury running in an extremely conservative district that Donald Trump won by 20 points, and he still lost. Saccone had more help than any candidate could have ever dreamed of with over $10 million being spent on his behalf. If Trump hadn't come here twice to motivate voters Saccone's loss probably would have been worse.

Saccone had his chance but it didn't work out, and now he's carrying the baggage of a recent loss into another election that may result in a replay of what happened March 13. Thanks to Saccone I'm currently represented by Democrat Conor Lamb, who will invariably vote against issues that are important to me as a conservative.

It's become painfully obvious that Saccone's current campaign is about him and not the rest of us who actually live in the 14th District. It's time for Saccone to do what's best for the party and step aside.

David Kerlin

Hempfield

