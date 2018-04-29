Subscribe Place Ad Buy Trib Photos Sportstalk Contests
Letters to the Editor

Letter to the editor: Politics & religion

Letter to the Editor | Sunday, April 29, 2018, 9:00 p.m.

Updated 43 minutes ago

An open letter to pastors:

In light of congressional endorsement letters you might have recently received from fellow pastors, I am moved to express the following.

Before his recent passing, the Rev. Billy Graham expressed sincere regret for associating too closely with presidential power. Graham's experience can be instructive to those of us who serve the flock here.

Our networks, congregations and moral authority are valuable resources. It is tempting to use these resources to benefit elected officials and candidates we believe to be godly and deserving. But to do so and seek direct influence on an election is a disservice to our congregations and our charge, and it diminishes our office.

Too many politicians have learned how to game the media, which seemingly no longer understands true faith. As pastors, we can serve as a safeguard by promoting honest discourse, asking hard questions and speaking truth to power.

Instead of endorsing, I encourage you to open your doors to candidates, facilitate a deeply needed discussion about the role of faith in our government, pray for our leaders and our nation to turn back to God in humility and repentance, and ask for God's wisdom in selecting leaders.

The Rev. Mark A. Dillow

Bedford

The writer is senior pastor at Crossroads Bible Church.

