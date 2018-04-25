Subscribe Place Ad Buy Trib Photos Sportstalk Contests
Jobs Homes Autos Classifieds
Trib Total Media Contact Us
ShareThis Page
Letters to the Editor

Break up Penn Plaza, create opportunities

Letter to the Editor | Wednesday, April 25, 2018, 10:40 p.m.

Updated 32 minutes ago

Urban planning works best when it benefits the greatest number of people. Heinz Field required an enormous amount of land but the size of the stadium was justified by its popularity.

One important question regarding the Penn Plaza controversy ( “Housing isn't in latest plan for East Liberty's former Penn Plaza site” ) needs to be examined: How did LG Realty Advisers manage to acquire the massive seven-acre property? The Urban Redevelopment Authority demolished all the structures on the site, most of which were houses, changed the lot and block designation, and then sold the property to LG Realty, which agreed to keep Penn Plaza below-market-rate for 30 years.

Fifteen years after agreement expired all hell broke loose. Elderly fixed-income residents were forced to move, two great Tasso Katselas apartment buildings were demolished and Whole Foods backed out of its deal with LG Realty.

Pittsburgh has made great strides fixing the mistakes of urban renewal by restoring parts of the original two-way street grid in East Liberty. Planners need to apply that mindset to Penn Plaza by restoring the original single-family lot-and-block plan.

In the hands of LG Realty potential benefits of redeveloping are limited to one builder, one architect and one real estate agent.

Breaking up Penn Plaza into 50 single-family lots translates into opportunities for 50 builders, 50 architects, 50 real estate agents and a great place to live for 50 families. Sign the change.org petition to rezone Penn Plaza residential.

Josh Clark

Shadyside

TribLIVE commenting policy

You are solely responsible for your comments and by using TribLive.com you agree to our Terms of Service.

We moderate comments. Our goal is to provide substantive commentary for a general readership. By screening submissions, we provide a space where readers can share intelligent and informed commentary that enhances the quality of our news and information.

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderating decisions are subjective. We will make them as carefully and consistently as we can. Because of the volume of reader comments, we cannot review individual moderation decisions with readers.

We value thoughtful comments representing a range of views that make their point quickly and politely. We make an effort to protect discussions from repeated comments either by the same reader or different readers

We follow the same standards for taste as the daily newspaper. A few things we won't tolerate: personal attacks, obscenity, vulgarity, profanity (including expletives and letters followed by dashes), commercial promotion, impersonations, incoherence, proselytizing and SHOUTING. Don't include URLs to Web sites.

We do not edit comments. They are either approved or deleted. We reserve the right to edit a comment that is quoted or excerpted in an article. In this case, we may fix spelling and punctuation.

We welcome strong opinions and criticism of our work, but we don't want comments to become bogged down with discussions of our policies and we will moderate accordingly.

We appreciate it when readers and people quoted in articles or blog posts point out errors of fact or emphasis and will investigate all assertions. But these suggestions should be sent via e-mail. To avoid distracting other readers, we won't publish comments that suggest a correction. Instead, corrections will be made in a blog post or in an article.

click me