Break up Penn Plaza, create opportunities

Sign up for one of our email newsletters.

Urban planning works best when it benefits the greatest number of people. Heinz Field required an enormous amount of land but the size of the stadium was justified by its popularity.

One important question regarding the Penn Plaza controversy ( “Housing isn't in latest plan for East Liberty's former Penn Plaza site” ) needs to be examined: How did LG Realty Advisers manage to acquire the massive seven-acre property? The Urban Redevelopment Authority demolished all the structures on the site, most of which were houses, changed the lot and block designation, and then sold the property to LG Realty, which agreed to keep Penn Plaza below-market-rate for 30 years.

Fifteen years after agreement expired all hell broke loose. Elderly fixed-income residents were forced to move, two great Tasso Katselas apartment buildings were demolished and Whole Foods backed out of its deal with LG Realty.

Pittsburgh has made great strides fixing the mistakes of urban renewal by restoring parts of the original two-way street grid in East Liberty. Planners need to apply that mindset to Penn Plaza by restoring the original single-family lot-and-block plan.

In the hands of LG Realty potential benefits of redeveloping are limited to one builder, one architect and one real estate agent.

Breaking up Penn Plaza into 50 single-family lots translates into opportunities for 50 builders, 50 architects, 50 real estate agents and a great place to live for 50 families. Sign the change.org petition to rezone Penn Plaza residential.

Josh Clark

Shadyside