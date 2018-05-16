Letter to the editor: Investing in kids
“State Rep. Frank Dermody advocates for more state funding for pre-school education” was a sharp reminder of Dermody's continued commitment to making investing in publicly funded pre-K a legislative priority.
According to the Pre-K for PA campaign ( prekforpa.org ), “Even with recent increases in state funding, there are over 112,900 eligible children who qualify for high-quality, publicly funded pre-K but remain unserved.” Additionally, Pennsylvania ranks 18th of the 30 states investing in pre-K.
If Pennsylvania wants to compete, we must commit to educating our kids. The $40 million investment proposed by Gov. Tom Wolf for the 2018-19 budget will serve 4,400 more kids, which represents forward progress.
We are encouraged by Dermody's commitment to early-learning expansion, and we hope he will voice his support to fully fund this $40 million investment. It is a relatively small and absolutely necessary step toward reaching more children.
Cheryl Gartley
New Kensington
The writer is owner/director of All Kids Are Special Childcare and Learning Center.