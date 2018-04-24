Letter to the editor: Mueller's new plan

Sign up for one of our email newsletters.

How's this for factual reporting from The Washington Post, all the while keeping within the principles of responsible journalism (“Raids target Trump lawyer,” April 10):

• “according to three people with knowledge of the case”

• “according to another person familiar with the investigation”

• “the second person said”

• “according to both people”

• “suggest prosecutors have some reason to think”

• “may have been asked to provide explanation”

• “possible violations of election law”

• “according to one person familiar with the investigators' work”

• “probably signed off”

What started out as an examination of the Russian collusion question has turned into a criminal investigation by Special Counsel Robert Mueller. The left, the liberal media, the FBI, the Justice Department and the “ Never Trumpers” right (Ryan, McConnell, McCain, Grassley, Flake and Corker, to name a few) put all their eggs in the collusion basket and it has not produced. The new plan begins with a payment to Stephanie Clifford (aka Stormy Daniels) to keep her mouth shut about a one-night stand from over a decade ago.

It is said of Mueller, give him a name and he will find a crime. Stay tuned; he has the name.

Ken Mowl

Hempfield