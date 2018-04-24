Letter to the editor: Mueller's new plan
How's this for factual reporting from The Washington Post, all the while keeping within the principles of responsible journalism (“Raids target Trump lawyer,” April 10):
• “according to three people with knowledge of the case”
• “according to another person familiar with the investigation”
• “the second person said”
• “according to both people”
• “suggest prosecutors have some reason to think”
• “may have been asked to provide explanation”
• “possible violations of election law”
• “according to one person familiar with the investigators' work”
• “probably signed off”
What started out as an examination of the Russian collusion question has turned into a criminal investigation by Special Counsel Robert Mueller. The left, the liberal media, the FBI, the Justice Department and the “ Never Trumpers” right (Ryan, McConnell, McCain, Grassley, Flake and Corker, to name a few) put all their eggs in the collusion basket and it has not produced. The new plan begins with a payment to Stephanie Clifford (aka Stormy Daniels) to keep her mouth shut about a one-night stand from over a decade ago.
It is said of Mueller, give him a name and he will find a crime. Stay tuned; he has the name.
Ken Mowl
Hempfield