Letter to the editor: Never again? Think again.

Never again! Never again, we told ourselves and shouted out. This we said when we saw the pictures of Jewish men, women and children and other humans being herded into railway boxcars for their journeys to death. We have seen the inside of death chambers and crematoriums, the piles of skeleton bodies, the starving inmates still alive. How could this happen?

Actually, it's simple. The people had no way to protect themselves. The dictatorship had banned private ownership of guns. Nothing, of course, no AR-15s.

Do you know that the greatest danger to humanity is the government? Yours, too.

How many innocents were killed in the French revolution so proudly celebrated on Bastille Day? Do you know how many Russians were killed by Stalin? By Mao? How many other dictators need I mention? Do you know that today, several entire ethnicities are being murdered to extinction? A recent letter to the editor told us about one such ethnic cleansing.

We in the United States think such a thing could not happen here. We are protected from such by parchment documents.

Our Constitution and Bill of Rights are only as good as the people who govern us.

There are evil and flawed human beings even in our country. The 17 people killed in Parkland, Fla. were essentially murdered by a county government program called PROMISE. Look it up yourself. The killer was often visited by police and expelled several times, and the FBI was warned — many warning signs to agencies with no action.

“Eternal vigilance is the price of liberty.”

George Wandell

Hempfield