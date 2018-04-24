Letter to the editor: Gun bash inappropriate

The volunteer fire departments from Aspinwall and Blawnox perform a great service day in and day out but their sponsorship of an April 28 gun-bash fundraiser concerns me greatly. I think it is inappropriate for safety-oriented organizations to sponsor activities that decrease safety in our communities. This event will place approximately 13 more guns in our communities and this is the last thing we need.

I have been in contact with both fire departments multiple times asking them to cancel the gun bash and state that they would not promote such events in the future. I was told it was too late to cancel this year's event and that members would consider the prospect of future gun bashes only after this year's event was over. My concern is that this is a delaying tactic and they are waiting for public sentiment against guns to blow over.

I know several members of both fire departments support my position but I think their general membership needs to hear more on this from the community. If you feel as I do, contact the fire departments and let them know you oppose gun bashes as fundraisers for fire departments. I would also encourage you to donate directly to these two departments to lessen the need for them to fundraise in the first place.

Larry Van Dyke

Aspinwall