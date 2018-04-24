Subscribe Place Ad Buy Trib Photos Sportstalk Contests
Jobs Homes Autos Classifieds
Trib Total Media Contact Us
ShareThis Page
Letters to the Editor

Letter to the editor: Gun bash inappropriate

Letter to the Editor | Tuesday, April 24, 2018, 9:00 p.m.

Updated 9 hours ago

The volunteer fire departments from Aspinwall and Blawnox perform a great service day in and day out but their sponsorship of an April 28 gun-bash fundraiser concerns me greatly. I think it is inappropriate for safety-oriented organizations to sponsor activities that decrease safety in our communities. This event will place approximately 13 more guns in our communities and this is the last thing we need.

I have been in contact with both fire departments multiple times asking them to cancel the gun bash and state that they would not promote such events in the future. I was told it was too late to cancel this year's event and that members would consider the prospect of future gun bashes only after this year's event was over. My concern is that this is a delaying tactic and they are waiting for public sentiment against guns to blow over.

I know several members of both fire departments support my position but I think their general membership needs to hear more on this from the community. If you feel as I do, contact the fire departments and let them know you oppose gun bashes as fundraisers for fire departments. I would also encourage you to donate directly to these two departments to lessen the need for them to fundraise in the first place.

Larry Van Dyke

Aspinwall

TribLIVE commenting policy

You are solely responsible for your comments and by using TribLive.com you agree to our Terms of Service.

We moderate comments. Our goal is to provide substantive commentary for a general readership. By screening submissions, we provide a space where readers can share intelligent and informed commentary that enhances the quality of our news and information.

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderating decisions are subjective. We will make them as carefully and consistently as we can. Because of the volume of reader comments, we cannot review individual moderation decisions with readers.

We value thoughtful comments representing a range of views that make their point quickly and politely. We make an effort to protect discussions from repeated comments either by the same reader or different readers

We follow the same standards for taste as the daily newspaper. A few things we won't tolerate: personal attacks, obscenity, vulgarity, profanity (including expletives and letters followed by dashes), commercial promotion, impersonations, incoherence, proselytizing and SHOUTING. Don't include URLs to Web sites.

We do not edit comments. They are either approved or deleted. We reserve the right to edit a comment that is quoted or excerpted in an article. In this case, we may fix spelling and punctuation.

We welcome strong opinions and criticism of our work, but we don't want comments to become bogged down with discussions of our policies and we will moderate accordingly.

We appreciate it when readers and people quoted in articles or blog posts point out errors of fact or emphasis and will investigate all assertions. But these suggestions should be sent via e-mail. To avoid distracting other readers, we won't publish comments that suggest a correction. Instead, corrections will be made in a blog post or in an article.

click me