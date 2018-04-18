Subscribe Place Ad Buy Trib Photos Sportstalk Contests
Jobs Homes Autos Classifieds
Trib Total Media Contact Us
ShareThis Page
Letters to the Editor

Letter to the editor: Property tax solution

Letter to the Editor | Wednesday, April 18, 2018, 9:00 p.m.

Updated 20 hours ago

Thousands of people, including seniors and families with children, have lost their homes because they can't pay the infamous “school tax,” the regressive, abusive “rent” we must pay to the schools. In some cases, this tax is higher than a home's mortgage payment.

We bought our homes and are being held hostage. We are in jeopardy of losing them because of this burdensome, unjust and unfair system of taxation, which is double taxation in the eyes of many.

The solution is Senate Bill 76, the Property Tax Independence Act, which would abolish the school property tax on homesteads, farmsteads and businesses. This is what the majority of Pennsylvanians want and need and have been fighting for for many years. It has been thoroughly vetted and will work as a funding solution for the property tax elimination referendum that a majority of people voted on last November.

I implore all Pennsylvania citizens to call or write to your state senators and representatives and let them know you want them to support this important bill. And if you want SB 76 to pass, I encourage you to vote for state Sen. Scott Wagner for governor in the May 15 primary election. Wagner is a sponsor and has stated he will pass this bill.

Diane Truell

Champion

TribLIVE commenting policy

You are solely responsible for your comments and by using TribLive.com you agree to our Terms of Service.

We moderate comments. Our goal is to provide substantive commentary for a general readership. By screening submissions, we provide a space where readers can share intelligent and informed commentary that enhances the quality of our news and information.

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderating decisions are subjective. We will make them as carefully and consistently as we can. Because of the volume of reader comments, we cannot review individual moderation decisions with readers.

We value thoughtful comments representing a range of views that make their point quickly and politely. We make an effort to protect discussions from repeated comments either by the same reader or different readers

We follow the same standards for taste as the daily newspaper. A few things we won't tolerate: personal attacks, obscenity, vulgarity, profanity (including expletives and letters followed by dashes), commercial promotion, impersonations, incoherence, proselytizing and SHOUTING. Don't include URLs to Web sites.

We do not edit comments. They are either approved or deleted. We reserve the right to edit a comment that is quoted or excerpted in an article. In this case, we may fix spelling and punctuation.

We welcome strong opinions and criticism of our work, but we don't want comments to become bogged down with discussions of our policies and we will moderate accordingly.

We appreciate it when readers and people quoted in articles or blog posts point out errors of fact or emphasis and will investigate all assertions. But these suggestions should be sent via e-mail. To avoid distracting other readers, we won't publish comments that suggest a correction. Instead, corrections will be made in a blog post or in an article.

click me