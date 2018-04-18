Letter to the editor: Property tax solution

Thousands of people, including seniors and families with children, have lost their homes because they can't pay the infamous “school tax,” the regressive, abusive “rent” we must pay to the schools. In some cases, this tax is higher than a home's mortgage payment.

We bought our homes and are being held hostage. We are in jeopardy of losing them because of this burdensome, unjust and unfair system of taxation, which is double taxation in the eyes of many.

The solution is Senate Bill 76, the Property Tax Independence Act, which would abolish the school property tax on homesteads, farmsteads and businesses. This is what the majority of Pennsylvanians want and need and have been fighting for for many years. It has been thoroughly vetted and will work as a funding solution for the property tax elimination referendum that a majority of people voted on last November.

I implore all Pennsylvania citizens to call or write to your state senators and representatives and let them know you want them to support this important bill. And if you want SB 76 to pass, I encourage you to vote for state Sen. Scott Wagner for governor in the May 15 primary election. Wagner is a sponsor and has stated he will pass this bill.

Diane Truell

Champion